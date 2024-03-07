Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.02

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 1941913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,156 shares of company stock worth $6,034,859. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

