Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down to $31.14

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $28.41. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 688,850 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 529,497 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 190,499 shares during the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.