Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Up 2.9 %

Target stock opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

