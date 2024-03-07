Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.00. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

