Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,943,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,400,830,000 after buying an additional 415,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

