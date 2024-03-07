Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

