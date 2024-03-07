Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Evercore ISI

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.