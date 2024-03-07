Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

NYSE:TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

