Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

NYSE TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Target by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

