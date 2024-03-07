Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Target

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.