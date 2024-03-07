Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

NYSE:TGT opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

