TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.90

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as high as $13.73. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 9,118 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

