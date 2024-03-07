Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 77,210 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $4,503,659.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE TMHC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home
Analyst Ratings Changes
TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Morrison Home
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.