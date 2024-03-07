Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 77,210 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $4,503,659.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TMHC opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after buying an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

