TD Cowen Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $440.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $364.75.

NYSE:HD opened at $377.44 on Monday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The stock has a market cap of $375.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.34 and a 200-day moving average of $329.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

