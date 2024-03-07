TD Cowen Raises TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $140.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.17.

NYSE TNET opened at $125.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 47,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

