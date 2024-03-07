TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $141.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.16. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

