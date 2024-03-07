Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $3,675,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,772,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

