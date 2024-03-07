Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 35.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 165.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $224.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

