Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,604,000 after buying an additional 4,351,420 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 819,083 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 540,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.92%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

