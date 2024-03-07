Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 194,910 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $31,803,464.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total value of $31,936,003.50.

On Friday, February 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $32,076,338.70.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $31,279,156.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50.

On Friday, February 9th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $31,454,575.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total value of $31,819,057.50.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $167.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.99. The company has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

