Teza Capital Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Atkore by 34.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,465 shares of company stock valued at $35,791,221. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Atkore Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $175.30.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

