Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,056,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $224.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average is $199.25. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $230.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,819 shares of company stock worth $4,936,883 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.