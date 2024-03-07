The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,600 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 836,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,270.9 days.

a2 Milk Price Performance

Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

