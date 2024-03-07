The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,600 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 836,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,270.9 days.
a2 Milk Price Performance
Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.
About a2 Milk
