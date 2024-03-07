The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AES by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AES by 5,703.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,094 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 18,505.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,987,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 209.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

