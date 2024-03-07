The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 245.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $124,000.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

