The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.50. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 6,259 shares traded.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,923,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

