The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $15.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hayward from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.70.

Hayward stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.22. Hayward has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 22.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

