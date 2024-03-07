The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $71.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFM. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

SFM opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,125 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 872,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

