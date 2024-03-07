The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $129.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $118.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,792,459 shares of company stock worth $316,770,989 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after acquiring an additional 998,298 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

