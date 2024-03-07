The Goldman Sachs Group Raises LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target to $9.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTFree Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.60.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

