The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 202,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.2 %
HCKT opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $679.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.
The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
