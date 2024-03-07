The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 202,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.2 %

HCKT opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $679.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Articles

