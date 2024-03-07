The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 258,725 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.