The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

