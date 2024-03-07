The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Stake Lessened by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of York Water worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of York Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of York Water by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Stock Up 0.6 %

YORW stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $504.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. York Water had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

York Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.