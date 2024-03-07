Thomas James Gunderson Sells 18,157 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

