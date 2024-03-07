Thomas W. Arnst Sells 17,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

