Thomas W. Arnst Sells 17,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
