Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TDW. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $86.99.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,134,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after buying an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 32,536.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after buying an additional 2,073,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after buying an additional 50,729 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

