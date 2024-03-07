Tigress Financial Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $280.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock opened at $224.47 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $239.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,206.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.93 and its 200 day moving average is $178.07.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after buying an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $140,686,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth $131,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $91,783,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

