TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Shares Gap Down to $81.67

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.67, but opened at $78.85. TKO Group shares last traded at $80.36, with a volume of 979,162 shares trading hands.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $10,602,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $118,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,324,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,812,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

