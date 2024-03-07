Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $49.68 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $715.89 million, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Insider Activity at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

