Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.