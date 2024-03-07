Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.30 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DKS opened at $180.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $131.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $190.12.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.