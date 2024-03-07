Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.34

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.34 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08). Totally shares last traded at GBX 5.74 ($0.07), with a volume of 963,817 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 466,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £18,640 ($23,657.82). Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

