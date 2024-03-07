TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $125.10 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $132.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after buying an additional 400,511 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after buying an additional 369,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 105,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

