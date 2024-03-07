Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Trinity Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.62.
Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 136.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Samsara Stock Nears Major Breakout Ahead of Upcoming Earnings
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Paymentus Is a Tech Stock You’re Going To Hear a Lot More About
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.