Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 221,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

