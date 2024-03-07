TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

