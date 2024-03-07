Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $906.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $836.96 and its 200 day moving average is $790.16. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

