Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.71% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.