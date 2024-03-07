Truist Financial Corp Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $257.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.