Truist Financial Corp Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,050,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $389.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.